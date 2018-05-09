Couple crash one stolen vehicle, steal another to escape

The occupants of a stolen vehicle that collided with a transport truck west of Sicamous went on to steal the vehicle of a responding firefighter and continue their flight from police.

On May 8, at approximately 7 p.m., the Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision three kilometres west of Sicamous involving a westbound Ford F350 and a transport truck. According to witnesses, the F350 crossed the centre line and struck the commercial vehicle’s trailer before rolling into the eastbound ditch.

The male driver and female passenger quickly got out of the rolled truck and began asking passing motorists for a ride away from the scene.

An ambulance and the Eagle Valley Rescue Society Truck, as well as an off-duty Sicamous firefighter, arrived on the scene to provide assistance. The man and woman from the rolled truck stole the firefighter’s idling Honda Civic and drove off westbound at high speed.

Upon further investigation, the RCMP discovered the F350 had been reported stolen from Calgary in April. Information was passed on to the Salmon Arm and North Okanagan RCMP. The stolen car was spotted travelling south through Enderby and the RCMP pursued them.

The stolen Civic was later located abandoned on Highway 97A near Powerhouse Road south of Armstrong. An RCMP dog handler tracked the suspects to an abandoned house east of the highway. The suspects surrendered without further incident.

A 32-year-old man from Calgary and a 23-year-old Manitoba woman were arrested and remain in custody. Both face charges of possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

The man was wanted by the Kelowna RCMP on charges of breach of probation and failing to appear.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter