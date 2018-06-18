Country Music hopes to raise funds for Grand Forks families

The event will take place at OK Corral in Kelowna

A night of country music hopes to strum up enough donations to help flood victims in the Grand Forks area.

At OK Corral will host the event that will feature Son of John, Beamer Wigley, Hillside Outlaws and Aaron Halliday to carry the tune of hope and rebuilding for families that have been displaced.

All funds raised on June 21 will go towards the families and restoration.

Admission is a $15 donation and doors are open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.

Organizers are currently looking for donations for the silent auction and are asked to contact Aaron Halliday via e-mail.

For more information you can visit their Facebook site.