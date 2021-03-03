Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit $50 and $100 bills in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Counterfeit money being circulated in Ashcroft/Cache Creek area

Police are warning local businesses to be on the alert for counterfeit cash

Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit Canadian $50 and $100 bills in those two communities.

The detachment has received several calls about counterfeit money being used. One suspect has been identified: a Caucasian female with black hair. The suspect is between 5′ 4″ and 5′ 7″ in height, has a slender build, and is known in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area.

Employers and employees at local businesses are urged to check the money they are receiving from customers. If a business has received what is believed to be counterfeit money, please keep the currency and call the Ashcroft RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 453-2216.

If you believe that the suspect is in your business, do not confront them. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

