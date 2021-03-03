Counterfeit money being circulated in Ashcroft/Cache Creek area

Police are warning local businesses to be on the alert for counterfeit cash

Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit $50 and $100 bills in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit Canadian $50 and $100 bills in those two communities.

The detachment has received several calls about counterfeit money being used. One suspect has been identified: a Caucasian female with black hair. The suspect is between 5′ 4″ and 5′ 7″ in height, has a slender build, and is known in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area.

Employers and employees at local businesses are urged to check the money they are receiving from customers. If a business has received what is believed to be counterfeit money, please keep the currency and call the Ashcroft RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 453-2216.

If you believe that the suspect is in your business, do not confront them. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

