Counterfeit bills being passed in the Comox Valley

Passing fake bills

Over the last week, there have been four incidents in which counterfeit money has been used. The bills have been $20, $50, and $100. Police are advising local merchants and the public to carefully examine Canadian bills, as some of counterfeit may still be in circulation. For more information about counterfeit checking, preventing and reporting, go to www.bankofcanada.ca

B&E averted

On May 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m. the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of an attempted break and enter on the 1600 block of Robb Ave in Comox. A young man walked up to the back patio door of a residence and began to slide it open when he saw the homeowner and ran away. The man is 17-23 years old, 5’7″-5’9″, 130-140 pounds, with ear-length sandy brown hair. Police did not locate the man and are continuing their investigation. (2018-6029)

Tools taken

Sometime between May 12-14 a shop on the 5100 block of Venture Road was broken into by unknown suspect(s). Various tools, chain saws and skill saws were stolen. The Comox Valley RCMP Forensic Identification Section is assisting with this investigation of this break, enter and theft. (2018-6329)

Japanese lantern lifted

Sometime between May 13-14, a Japanese lantern was stolen from the front yard of a residence on the 4300 block of Brookdale Crescent in Royston. The lantern is made of concrete and comes apart into three separate pieces. (2018-6320)

Drunk driver

During the late night hours of May 12 the driver of a vehicle caught the attention of a Comox Valley RCMP officer. The officer conducted a traffic stop and an impaired operation of a motor vehicle investigation was started, resulting in a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the impounding of the vehicle for 30 days. (2018-6253)

If you have any information regarding any of these files, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite the accompanying file number (in parentheses). If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.