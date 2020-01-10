CounterAttack in Chilliwack took 45 impaired drivers off the road in December

Chilliwack RCMP officers took six impaired drivers off the road in one day during a CounterAttack campaign on Dec. 7, 2019. (File)

CounterAttack impaired driving enforcement by RCMP in December saw police take 45 impaired drivers off the road in Chilliwack.

Officers issued 38 immediate roadside prohibitions – ranging from 3- to 90-day driving prohibitions – and seven 24-hour driving prohibitions, to impaired drivers over the holiday season.

“Although the arrival of the new year concludes the CounterAttack campaign, police remain proactive in our enforcement and the removal of impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Cpl. Mike Pfeifer of Chilliwack RCMP. “We encourage everyone partaking in the consumption of alcohol or cannabis to always plan a safe means of getting home.”

RCMP recognize the majority of responsible motorists planned ahead for a safe journey home rather than driving under the influence over the festive season.

The RCMP also acknowledges Operation Red Nose volunteers who provided 532 safe trips home to revellers throughout the month of December.

“Responsible drivers and dedicated volunteers remain crucial keys to the safety of motoring public on the roadways of our community,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

