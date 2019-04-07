Councillors to decide on White Rock Pier reconstruction contract

The city received five bids for the work, which range from $3 million to $6.5 million

White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

City of White Rock council will decide Monday evening whether or not to award a major contract for the reconstruction of the White Rock pier.

The city received five bids after it issued a request for proposal (RFP) March 1. The project involves installing 66 new steel pipe piles and replacing 15 timber piles; reconstruction of the failed section of the pier with steel piles and precast concrete substructure; installation of timber decking and hand rails; and replacing timber piles in select locations.

The work, which comprises of approximately 20 per cent of the pier, is also to include the demolition of the damaged pier timber components and salvage of the timber planks.

The bids for the work received by the city range from $3 million to $6.5 million.

The agenda package for tomorrow evening’s regular council meeting says that staff recommend council either approve the award of the White Rock Pier reconstruction to PPM Civil Constructors (PPMCC) in the amount of $3,079,740 or, alternatively, receive the corporate report for information.

Staff recommend PPMCC, according to the city agenda, because it scored the highest on its evaluation criteria, which includes the proponent’s experience, qualifications, references, proposed work plan, methodology, proposed schedule and price.

A section of White Rock’s Pier was destroyed Dec. 20 after a windstorm aligned with heavy rain and a high tide. The pier and western wharf were destroyed and several rows of piles along the pier sustained impact damage, likely from floating debris, the city document states.

“The December storm illustrated the vulnerability of the Pier to storm surges that could potentially occur more frequently due to climate change,” the agenda reads.

“The remaining sections of the Pier are vulnerable to damage from future storms. Over 60 truckloads of large logs and debris were removed from the beach following the December storm. The Pier is not constructed to withstand battering of the wooden pile cap and deck structure with logs or other hard debris during storm surges.”

According to the document, the new pier is to be designed to current building codes; meet environmental standards; be protected against earthquakes; be hardened against debris laden storm surges; and be able to support an ambulance in the event of a medical emergency.

The contract to be discussed Monday evening is only for the damaged section of the pier.

The remainder of the pier, as was highlighted in a Jan. 28 city corporate report, is to be upgraded to modern standards over the next two winter seasons.

“However, if funding is available and senior government approvals are in place, the restoration of the remainder of the Pier could start this fall. It is likely that this work would take approximately one (1) year to complete with a continuous construction schedule. If contract resources are available and permitting allows for two (2) construction crews to work concurrently, the project could potentially be completed sooner,” the city document reads.

The re-opening of the pier and reestablishment is scheduled for Aug. 31, 2019.

Risk Management

The city document outlines a number of project risks and mitigation measures that come with the reconstruction of the damaged section of the pier.

Impacts to visitor parking is one of the risks, according to the city.

The project has allocated eight parking stalls along the south side of the parking lot west of the museum. This area is to be used for site office, safety trailer and equipment storage. The remainder of the parking lot is to be open to the public.

The RFP specifies a marine contractor so materials can arrive by barge, and if crew parking is required, the city will be directing crews to park at Montecito Parkade.

The West Beach Parkade, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street and is to be open to the public this month, is to increase parking availability.

The contract includes a liquidation damages clause and performance bonus clause to reduce schedule risks. The pier arches have a minimum of 12-weeks lead-time, and will be procured in a separate contract.

The city has been in contact with the Semiahmoo First Nation about the project, and an archaeological consultant has been retained to prepare an Archaeological Overview Assessment.

The pier is located in Semiahmoo Bay, which is part of the Boundary Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and is regulated under the Wildlife Act. Permits are required for construction work within the WMA, the city agenda states.

“The City retained an environmental consultant, Hatfield Consultants, to provide permitting and environmental monitoring services.”

City councillors are to decide whether or not to award the contract tomorrow evening.

