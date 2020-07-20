Councillor resigns mid-term in Port Clements

Village of Port Clements announced resignation of Teri Kish in July 16 public notice

FILE - The Rainbow Wharf in Port Clements. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, the Village of Port Clements shared a public notice that said former councillor Teri Kish had resigned. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer file)

A second councillor has resigned mid-term on Haida Gwaii.

On July 16, the Village of Port Clements shared a public notice that said former councillor Teri Kish had resigned.

“The Village of Port Clements regretfully announces the resignation of Teri Kish,” the notice said, adding that Kish’s resignation letter was received by council on July 13 and was effective immediately. “The Village of Port Clements and council recognizes Ms. Kish for her contributions to the village since her election to office in 2018.”

The notice said council will discuss a by-election at a future meeting, in accordance with the Community Charter, the Local Government Act and with guidance from the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Kish is maintaining her position as the director of the Old Massett emergency operations centre.

The Observer has reached out to Kish for comment.

At a regular meeting on July 6, the Village of Queen Charlotte council also announced the mid-term resignation of former councillor Richard Decembrini.

