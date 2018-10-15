Councillor candidates provide videos on why they’re running

Thirteen candidates hope to claim one of six council seats in Salmon Arm

The 13 candidates for city council finish up their question period from the Salmar Classic stage during an all-candidates forum held Oct. 2. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Observer gave the 13 councillor candidates – Kevin Babcock, Aaron Brookes, Debbie Cannon, Chad Eliason, Kevin Flynn, Karmen Krahn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren, Wayne Matthews, Mary-Louise McCausland, Jo McDermott, Chris Meikle and Louise Wallace Richmond, an opportunity to provide a short video outlining why they are running for council – and anything else they would like people to know about them.

Not all of the candidates provided videos but those who did can be viewed below, in alphabetical order.

KEVIN BABCOCK

*****

KEVIN FLYNN

*****

KARMEN KRAHN

*****

TIM LAVERY

*****

JO MCDERMOTT

*****

LOUISE WALLACE RICHMOND

*****

Voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20.