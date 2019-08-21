Airport Inn Lakeside owner Raif Fleihan points to some of his memorabilia in the motel lobby. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Council votes to shut down Airport Inn, owner says he will appeal decision

'The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there'

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

“Absolutely” Airport Inn Lakeside owner Raif Fleihan is going to petition council’s decision to take remedial action against his business.

Fleihan will have 45 days to do so, or to comply with district and provincial bylaws and regulations, according to community manager Jamie McEwan.

“Despite numerous efforts over the past years to bring the property into compliance the property remains a concern with respect to the building code, the building bylaw, RCMP capacity, among other issues,” McEwan said during the Tuesday Aug. 20 council meeting.

Council unanimously passed the motion which sought remedial action for the motel.

This means that all buildings on the property must be vacated by all occupants, including Fleihan; that all entrances, windows and other means of accessing the building are boarded up; and that a 1.8 metre high fence be built around the motel buildings.

If Fleihan does not adhere to the numerous codes and regulations administered against him, the district may complete the work at his expense; Fleihan has outstanding building code and permit tickets since 1998 that have not been remedied.

READ MORE: Judge rules controversial Lake Country Inn will not get business license

READ MORE: Business as usual at controversial Lake Country Inn, despite failure to attain a license

Council took note of the tenants who will be displaced come the 45 day mark. Multiple councillors made it a point that there should be a larger effort put forth to make sure occupants can find affordable housing elsewhere.

“Leaving them there is putting them all at risk,” Coun. Blair Ireland said.

Fleihan was not present at the meeting, but recently stated he doesn’t know exactly how many people are staying at his motel and that it fluctuates.

“The tenant and the owner will be provided also with housing service information,” McEwan said. “Obviously municipalities don’t have the jurisdiction or authority or capacity to deal with any housing type issue, but we will certainly provide some information with respect to resources and do what we can. We’ve also made BC Housing and some other local community resources aware that there may be impending increase in need.”

READ MORE: Airport Inn Lakeside owner cares for his residents but not the Lake Country Calendar

Coun. Penny Gambell said she would like to know if a separate motion has to be made to adopt or review the District’s strategy for providing information to the tenants.

Coun. Ireland said the District “has a concern for the people there” but that the building needs to be fixed.

“The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there,” Coun. Bill Scarrow said. “It’s not safe for them.”

David Venn Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Repairing airport or losing medevac?

    Council to be presented with choices in the coming months

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019

  • 4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

    The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Sixty years and going strong

    Harry and Helene Doyle celebrated their 60 wedding anniversary last Thursday. Family and friends came out and helped celebrate their milestone at the Houston Senior Centre. When asked how they made 60 years a success they replied, "It hasn't always been easy. We've had good times, we've had bad times but with God's guidance and blessings, here we are today. We've also had to learn patience, lots of give and take, and lots of forgiveness. And of course lots of love." Happy Anniversary! (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Spirit of the North

    The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is an innovative and vibrant event that provides opportunities for northerners to hear world-class musicians, full orchestras, new compositions, chamber music masterworks, and much more. The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is particularly special because it features performers from local communities as well as a number of renowned guest musicians who share a professional or personal connection to northern B.C. On Aug. 11 and 12 the festival entertained Houston residents at the PV Plaza. Clarinetist Nicola Everton has made the Kootenays her home, Nicholas Denton-Protsack is an emerging Canadian artist, originally from Kelowna, Vancouver-based percussionist Katie Rife, Julien Haynes, originally from Vernon is a violinist and is in his senior year of his performance degree at the University of Victoria. (Angelique Houlihan photo)