Council votes for indoor sports facility at Balment

City staff mulling six different options within the park space for the specific facilty location

A final vote for a location for a proposed indoor facility is expected at the next Cranbrook city council meeting. Concept art provided by Mike Robinson/New Dawn Developments.

Cranbrook city council has agreed in principle to provide land at Balment Park for the construction of an indoor sports facility, however, the specific location has yet to be determined as staff mull six different options.

The vote was four to two in favour of the offer, which was made through a motion put forward by Councillor Norma Blissett. Councillors Wes Graham, Wayne Price and Ron Popoff also voted in favour, with Mayor Lee Pratt and Councillor Mike Peabody in opposition.

The issue dates back to the fall of 2017, as organizer Mike Robinson, who also serves as a director for the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association, started fundraising for the project, which is budgeted at $1.3 million to build.

“I think it’s great news, it’s definitely what we’ve been hoping to hear for some time now,” said Robinson, “but even further than that, just the ability to work with all the other users there — Sam Steele [Society] and BMX — this is kind of what we’ve been asking for.”

While the facility is set for Balment Park, the specific location is still up in the air.

“We will still need to know specifics for location because that’s really the phase we’re at,” Robinson said. The concept of the building doesn’t change, but we’re down to getting details into the budget like where are we running utilities from, what are we working with, do we need a drilling program to go in and look at the underlying strata there and that determines how the foundation gets built.

“So we still are looking for more information.”

The vote was preceded by a presentation from Laura Niehaus, who spoke to mayor and council on behalf of the Cranbrook Bike Skills Society about the benefits of the park space and the BMX track’s proximity to the skate park.

“We’ve worked hard with both city staff and KEYSA to try and find a solution to allow the dome to be in this centralized location while keeping acessability to the BMX track and allowing the festival location to continue with it’s current use,” Niehaus said.

An 11th-hour sixth option was pitched minutes before the council meeting started, which is looking like a potential candidate that would preserve green space and have the least impact on a nearby BMX skills track.