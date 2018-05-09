Council unveils plans for downtown social pavilion

This conceptual picture shows what the pavilion is proposed to look like.Photo Credit: Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio

Downtown Princeton should have a new look by the fall of 2018.

Residents have one month to provide their input on an architect’s design for a park enhancement on Vermilion Avenue, at the location of “The Bugnut” building, across from Veterans’ Square.

That building, which council ordered demolished at an April meeting, is slated to come down this week.

“I really like [the design],” said Councillor Rosemary Doughty, after the plans were unveiled at Monday night’s council meeting. “It’s clean looking and it’s open and it’s contemporary.”

The triangular “social pavilion” includes benches and a fire pit, as well as an outdoor barbecue and kitchen area.

“We have created something that will be beneficial to the park and enhance the park experience,” said leisure services director Lyle Thomas. “We are going to put it out there for public comment and try to incorporate that input.”

The design includes elements of the Arts and Crafts style “as an allusion to the veterans of the First and Second World Wars,” says the summary prepared by Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio, a Penticton firm. “The style was popular in the pre-war era, especially in the Okanagan.”

Construction would rely heavily on “natural materials and materials akin to natural objects” including wooden beams, patterned brickwork and cedar shakes.

According to Thomas the idea is to build “an open area for reflection and celebration.”

Fortis BC has offered to a donate a gas barbecue to the project, which will be kept in a secure area and used for community functions.

“It would be available for events that happen downtown,” said Thomas. “People would make requests to have it available. It’s an opportunity for a non-profit, as an easy way to create some funds for their events, or even just to enhance the experience downtown.”

The fire pit is hoped to “create ambiance and atmosphere” at other gatherings.

“The vision for that is that it will be on for certain events. It’s meant to be a warming area. We have many events starting with Remembrance Day where it’s kind of chilly, and we have our Christmas light up where it’s definitely cold.”

Funding for the project is included in the downtown beautification and park improvements lines of the 2018 budget, but the estimated cost has not been released.

The full proposal is available on the Town of Princeton’s website.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Councillor Doug Pateman. “I’m looking forward to hearing what kind of feedback we are going to get to this proposal.”

