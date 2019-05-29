Council turns down support letter request

And will develop policy for the future

  • May. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District of Houston council has turned down a request from a local businessperson seeking help in obtaining work approval status for a non-citizen.

In a letter to council, Harpal Sahota of the Houston Motor Inn said he can’t find the workers he needs and that the individual he wants to hire is well-suited to the establishment’s functioning.

“We have hired so many people in and out of town but they do not want to work full time. The workers currently with us don’t want to work on weekends,” Sahota wrote.

“I fully support her in regularizing her immigration status and [to] get the work permit,” he added.

“She is a very honest, responsible dedicated worker.”

Council members did consider Sahota’s request at a May 14 special council meeting but in a 4-3 vote, turned it down.

Mayor Shane Brienen and councillors Tom Euverman and Tom Stringfellow were in favour but councillors Lisa Makuk, Tim Anderson, Jonathan Van Barneveld and Troy Reitsma were opposed.

Council did, however, agree to have District staff refine a policy regarding letters of support for applications regarding personal matters.

“Council had indicated that although they could individually support applications such as this, in their capacity as Council members, it was not the place of the District Council to issue such letters of reference, particularly given the varying individual circumstances of choosing to provide or not to provide a letter of reference,” explained District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“This reflects the practice of senior levels of government, in which individual elected officials provide letters of reference as opposed to groups of elected officials.”

“Going forward, requests for letters of reference will be referred to individual members of Council as opposed to Council as a whole. The revised correspondence policy will say as such,” said Pinchbeck.

Previous story
Nanaimo council questioned as property tax notices sent out
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe work at Pitt Meadows berry farm

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Dogs to get their own park

    Dogs are to get their own space at Four Seasons Park, council has decided.

  • Painting fun

    Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower pots then later planted a flower in them. Jill MacKenzie from the Houston Public Library hosted the event for kids aged five to adult. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • McGregor Says: Build at home before overseas

    Jim McGregor writes about spending money at home versus on a French cathedral

  • Houston starting to feel LNG impact

    Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

  • Council turns down support letter request

    And will develop policy for the future

  • Kelowa to kickoff Bike Week

    Bike to Work and School Week runs from May 27 to June 2

  • Dungate money rolling in

    The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual Dungate Community Forest dividend into reserve accounts for the eventual replacement of aging facilities.