Council to look at rezoning land for trailer park

On Tuesday night the District of Kitimat will consider an application to rezone property at 167 Konigus Street so that plans for a trailer park on the land can go ahead.

The developer, Riverbrook Estates, is asking council to approve altering a flood covenant currently in place for the property.

The site is currently zoned G5- Forestry, and a no-build covenant prohibits building.

During a review of the developer’s initial application in 2015, the Ministry of Environment indicated support for the rezoning on condition that the District of Kitimat likewise supported the alteration of the flood covenant.

“Given the nature of this application, a review will include Community Planning & Development, Engineering Services, Public Works, Building, and Fire Department. Legal advice will also be requested,” reads Tuesday night’s agenda.

“Development of the park would require municipal support to amend an existing flood covenant. Council’s role at this time is to determine if this zoning amendment will receive further consideration.”

Other items on the agenda for Tuesday night include nuisance properties at 32 Gannet and 9 Widgeon streets, and a development permit for 724 and 728 Kuldo Blvd.

To download the full agenda package, click here.

The District of Kitimat council meeting moves to Tuesday, July 2, as Monday is a statutory holiday.

