Council seeks groups for funding

Vernon looking for applicants for its Council Discretionary Grants program

The City of Vernon is seeking applications from non-profit groups or registered societies for Council Discretionary Grants. (Morning Star file photo)

Non-profit groups or registered societies looking for funding can turn to the City of Vernon.

The city is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program from April 1-30.

“Council Discretionary Grants are available to organizations that contribute to the general interest and quality of life for Vernon residents,” said city communications officer Nick Nilsen.

To qualify for the grant:

The organization must be a non-profit organization or registered society;

The organization must be community based;

The organization is providing a service which is not provided by any other group or organization within the city or which is provided for in another municipality and is used by residents.

The organization may only submit one application per calendar year.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants or visit Vernon City Hall for an application.

Deadline for all grant submissions is April 30 at 4 p.m.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.