Council seek Oak Bay residents’ priorities in budget questionnaire

Survey available online until Feb. 13

  • Jan. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Oak Bay council is looking for feedback on residential priorities for budget expenditures.

The average household bill for municipal property taxes in Oak Bay is $3,000, which makes up about half of the municipality’s income.

Until Feb. 13, Oak Bay’s budget questionnaire offers an opportunity for residents to share their feedback on the types of services, quality and quantity of services in seven areas. These are animal control, collection and distribution, communication governance and planning, parks recreation and culture, protection and enforcement, regulation, and transportation.

The survey is 48 questions and is available at connect.oakbay.ca/budget-questionnaire.

