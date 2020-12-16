Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Intersection of 30th Street and 20th Avenue NE may see a four-way stop

The City of Salmon Arm is recommending a four-way stop for the busy intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

An intersection on 30th Street NE is in the running for a four-way stop.

At council’s Dec. 14 meeting, mayor and council looked over the minutes of the city’s traffic safety committee meeting from Nov. 19.

The minutes included the committee’s recommendations regarding 19 intersections or traffic issues that the public had highlighted.

Among them was an April email from W. Givens requesting a four-way stop at the intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE, not far from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus.

Council’s recommendation favoured the four-way stop and the traffic safety committee supported the recommendation.

Final approval generally comes following the city’s budget deliberations when staff and council must prioritize projects.

Of the 19 submissions, the traffic safety recommended ‘no action’ on 10 of them.

The committee is made up of representatives from the RCMP, BC Transit, the city’s engineering and roads departments, the school district transportation department, driver examinations, driver training, ICBC, the city bylaws department and the provincial transportation ministry.

Read more: New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Read more: Uptown Tim Hortons intersection in Salmon Arm bumped from traffic circle plan

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer