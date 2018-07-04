Council receives only three suggestions on downtown social pavilion

This conceptual drawing shows the town’s plans for the corner of Vermilion and Bridge Streets.

Work will proceed at former Bugnut site

After a month long consultation period the Town of Princeton received only three written comments from residents regarding its plans for the former Bugnut property on Vermilion Avenue.

At a recent council meeting Leisure Services Director Lyle Thomas was charged with soliciting quotes to build the proposed social pavilion.

“I’m a little surprised, that after everything we only received three comments,” said councilor Doug Pateman.

The Bugnut building – owned by the municipality – was demolished earlier this year with council citing prohibitive costs in renovating the old storefront up to code.

An eleventh hour pitch to save the building was launched by mayoral candidate Leona Guerster and her husband Tom Guerster.

Fifteen letters of support for saving the Bugnut were presented to council.

Related: Council orders building demolition

In a report to council Thomas indicated the comments received from the public were a request for public washrooms, and the suggestions that the pavilion be given a “cozy western timber look” and that the fire pit be round.

“Public washrooms are provided at both the library and Visitor Centre and are in close proximity to the site, therefore washrooms are not required at this site,” stated the report.

“A western timber frame look and round fire pit will be considered during the construction-planning phrase.”

Related Editorial: Now THIS is downtown beautification!

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.