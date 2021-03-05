Council Preview for March 8

The District of Hope Council has a brief agenda heading into their first March meeting on Monday evening.

District council is expected to direct district staff to undertake public consultation about the draft Facilities Master Plan as presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting following the Feb. 22 council meeting. The master plan goes over potential redevelopment and repurposing of existing district spaces and buildings. Findings are likely to be presented to council in late May.

Council has a number of permits to consider on the docket, including a campground/holiday park temporary use permit for 21415 Trans Canada Highway.

RELATED: District of Hope Council: Additional Notes, Feb. 22

There are no delegations set to speak before council as of Friday afternoon.

The March 8 meeting takes place at 7 p.m. via Facebook live. The next meeting in March falls on March 22, again at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live.

To find archives of public meetings conducted via Zoom, visit the district Facebook page at Facebook.com/DistrictOfHope

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.