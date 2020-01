Qualicum Beach council has passed a resolution regarding the construction of a roundabout at Highway 19A and Memorial Avenue.

The town committed to covering 2/3 of the cost, with a maximum amount of $188,188. Council hopes to get the remaining funds from a Beautification Grant from BC Hydro, which is money that gives financial assistance to municipalities to change overhead service to underground ones.

— NEWS staff

