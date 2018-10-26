Council of Forestry Industries third annual Forestry Photo Contest

The BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI), with media partner Canadian Forest Industries (CFI) magazine, recently announced the launch of the third annual Forestry Photo Contest-the contest shows the importance of forest products in everyday life.

“The B.C. forest industry continues to be one of the most significant economic drivers, generating 140,000 total jobs for the province; for more than a century, B.C. producers have contributed high-quality forest products to our communities, here in B.C., Canada and around the world,” said Susan Yurkovich, COFI president and CEO.

“With this photo contest, we want to celebrate the various places that these products appear in our day-to-day lives, as well as in places that may surprise us.”

From now until Dec. 15, COFI and CFI magazine will accept photo entries that capture the many ways that we interact with forest products.

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive a prize, as well as three runner-up winners. The grand prize winner will be featured on the cover of CFI magazine, and will receive a $500 gift card to Canadian Tire.

Selected photos will also be published in CFI magazine—the three other winners will receive a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.

“I want to thank Canadian Forest Industries Magazine once again for their generous support of this contest,” added Yurkovich.

“They continue to show their support for communities across British Columbia.”

For contest rules and to enter, go to: www.woodbusiness.ca/photo-contest

