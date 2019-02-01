Council, KEYSA to discuss indoor sports facility

Delegation to appear in council chambers on Monday to address city staff concerns

KEYSA is leading the charge for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook similar to what is pictured above. Photo submitted.

The ongoing saga over a proposed indoor multi-use facility will return to city council chambers on Monday night, as officials have reviewed a business plan and will discuss concerns with the proponents.

The city’s report highlights concerns running from operational costs, capital costs, revenues and the building’s lifecycle in two proposed locations in central Cranbrook as well as the industrial park.

Rather than drawing any binding conclusions, the report recommends seeking further clarity on revenue generation, documentation from user groups interested in renting the facility and reserve funding for an eventual dome replacement.

“The review of the business plan highlights the need for additional validation on both the capital and operational model,” reads the city’s report. “In the beset-case scenarios with KEYSA achieving their projections, the operational break-even may be difficult to achieve.

“Without securing further funding and financing, the proposed financials suggest that KEYSA will likely require additional funding in the first year of operation. That could necessitate the City to be involved financially, which may include taking over facility operations.”

KEYSA volunteers are concerned that if the indoor facility is located in Moir Park, it is projected to lose $34,800 annually, due to decreased revenues from hosting tournaments, lowered memberships and fewer facility rentals.

Revenue losses would fall on the shoulders of KEYSA board volunteers.

Mike Robinson has led the fundraising effort for the project, raising just shy of $1 million collected from private and corporate donations and sponsorships, along with grant funding through various sources.

The City offered land at Moir Park to KEYSA last summer in a process conducted behind closed doors but eventually was addressed through social media by candidates during the election campaign.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com