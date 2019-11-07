Council informed about potential natural gas pipeline projects

Four sections in the East Kootenay tentatively set for construction in 2022/2023

A natural gas pipeline company is eyeing the potential of tackling four projects around the region in the coming years, according to a delegation that recently appeared before Cranbrook city council.

Representatives with TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp, are looking at four projects — two in 2022 and two more the following year — that will be built parallel to existing pipeline as part of a looping network to increase capacity.

Those tentatively proposed projects include:

2022

• a 10-kilometre stretch of 48-inch natural gas pipeline south of Sparwood.

• a 13-kilometre stretch of 48-inch natural gas pipeline near Yahk.

2023

• a 31-kilometre stretch of 48-inch natural gas pipeline out near Elko

• a 15-kilometre stretch of 48-inch natural gas pipeline near Yahk.

Each section will require roughly 500 workers, which may ebb and flow at any given time during the summer construction months, according to the TC Energy representatives.

Council was asked to ponder whether the city would be able to handle an influx of workers or if the company should look at building a workforce camp.

There will be an opportunity for local businesses and tradespeople to bid and apply for work on the projects, the TC Energy reps added.

There will be further discussions with regional municipalities and the public as the projects move forward.

