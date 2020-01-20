Council hears update on Maple Ridge snow

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows faced a succession of snow flurries last week, forcing this pedestrian on Dewdney Trunk Road to bundle up. (THE NEWS – files)

The usual winter rain has returned and is washing away the snow that fell last week.

But council is taking a look at the city’s response, while the topic is top of mind.

According to a Jan. 21 update of the city’s snow removal and ice control policy, the yearly budget for snow removal is $328,000, which includes buying road salt.

Council at its committee meeting Tuesday, was to review the policy which says that the first priority after a major snowfall is to clear major arterial and transportation corridors, hospital routes, bus routes, school zones and major hills. If necessary, that will require work to be done around the clock.

Only once the priority routes have been cleared, the city will start on secondary roads, which will be done mainly during regular work hours.

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

All of those tasks will be completed with a total of 13 trucks and/or heavy equipment and requires 26 operators, for each 24-hour period. That’s more than a third of the city’s total operations work force, said the update.

“Resources must be managed carefully so that they will be available should the storm continue or another weather front comes in,” said the update. It also has to ensure the workers don’t become fatigued, in order to ensure safety.

If council wants to change or upgrade the policy, a report will first have to be done.

Environment Canada is calling for rain all week with highs of between 8 C and 10 C at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

The city said online through Facebook posts, that it’s now focusing on dealing with rainfall and is also dealing with potholes left by the freezing temperatures. Many residents have said they like the regular online updates of the city’s reponse to snowfalls.

