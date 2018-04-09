Council defeats interim tree protection motion

Motion from Coun. Arnason called for 2014 interim tree cutting bylaw to be applied to entire TOL

Township council will not be moving forward with an interim tree bylaw.

A motion by Coun. Petrina Arnason to apply the 2014 interim tree cutting bylaw to the entire Township was defeated on Monday night (April 9), with Mayor Jack Froese and Councillors Blair Whitmarsh, Angie Quaale and Michelle Sparrow opposed. Coun. Charlie Fox was absent.

The interim bylaw was originally in place in the Brookswood-Fernridge area. It was repealed when the new Brookswood-Fernridge Community Plan and subsequent tree bylaw were passed in the fall of 2017. That bylaw banned cutting more than eight trees or 20 per cent of the trees on a property, whichever was less.

