Council creates rebate program to encourage graffiti clean up

Property owners can receive up to $50 to help fund graffiti removal

More and more graffiti has appeared in Ladysmith’s downtown core during the pandemic. (Cole Schisler photo)

Ladysmith’s Town Council is looking at ways to incentivize property owners to clean up graffiti.

Council discussed the potential of using $2,500 of Grant In Aid funds to provide an incentive to property owners to remove graffiti in a timely manner by offering a one-time $50 rebate to property owners from June 16 to September 30, 2021, and that staff be directed to facilitate the rebate program.

Originally, the proposal was from June 16 to July 15 to encourage quick action to address graffiti in the downtown core. Council felt that the timeline was too brief and expressed concerns that property owners might miss the opportunity.

“In terms of the necessity to do this, it’s not uncommon in other municipalities,” Mayor Aaron Stone said. “Hopefully this isn’t an endemic situation we’re dealing with, but a pandemic effect that will pass as people get better things to do with their time.”

Councillor Duck Paterson made a motion that $500 of the funds be put towards a reward to apprehend the “little pukes” responsible for the graffiti. That motion was referred to a future Committee of the Whole meeting for further discussion.

“I would like to see the Town take a step in trying to stop this,” he said.

Property owners will have to carry out the work either themselves or with a contractor. They can then submit their expenses to the Town to receive their $50 rebate.

Ladysmith Chronicle