Council continues discussions around 100 block of Norton, sends residents counter-petition

Council has agreed to pay for 40 per cent of the cost to pave the parking lane and roll curb.

Kimberley City Council has agreed to send a counter-petition to the residents of the 100 block of Norton Avenue with regards to a local area service and the City’s financial contribution towards paving the parking lane and roll curb as requested.

At the last Council Meeting, on Monday, May 14, 2018, Council received a petition from residents of the 100 block of Norton, stating that they wish for the City to pay for the reinstatement of the sidewalk, curb, and paved roadway. This came after several meetings between City staff and residents, and after Council had agreed in April to proceed with original construction as planned.

Last summer, the City started construction on the 100 block of Norton Ave., replacing storm, water, and sewer pipes. The City originally stated that they would replace the sidewalk infrastructure, however they then decided that it wouldn’t be a good use of taxpayer’s dollars, explained CAO Scott Sommerville.

At a regular Council Meeting on Monday, Council voted to formally petition the adjacent property owners of the west side of the 100-block for asphalt paving of the parking lane and concrete roll curb as a local area service on Council initiative.

They also voted to resolve that the City’s contribution to the 100-block pavement of the parking lane and concrete roll curb be 40 per cent.

Somerville says that if residents do not want the local area service, they are to sign the petition.

“If they are counter to this service being provided, they would sign the petition,” explained Sommerville.

Mayor Don McCormick says that the counter-petition process is confusing, and could be for residents.

“I’m suggesting that this is going to cause all kinds of confusion, and heaven knows we’ve had enough confusion already,” he said.

“We will petition residents of the 100 block, [to say] that we’re hearing this is what they want for their service level, and here is what the City is willing to contribute to that,” said Sommerville. “The process then is the petition is circulated to the residents, and they have an opportunity to counter petition to say no we actually don’t want that service and we don’t want to pay for that.”

He explained that their proposal uses a section of the community charter with regards to the local area service. He added that back in the 60’s, the residents of Norton went through the same process to get the sidewalk infrastructure in the first place.

“Unfortunately those services only lasted for 50 years and they had to be torn up for new water and sewer, and the City decided it would not be a good use of taxpayer’s money to replace the sidewalks and pave the full three lanes of road,” Sommerville said.