Council chambers to get tech update

The District of 100 Mile House is in the process of updating the technology infrastructure in its council chambers to make council meetings more user-friendly.

Tammy Boulanger, director of finance, said the district plans to spend $30,000 on a full visual, operating MTR and audio system, which will upgrade the council meeting experience as well as provide a “much-improved training platform” for staff taking online courses and seminars. The project is being funded through the COVID-19 safe restart grant.

It’s not known when the technology infrastructure will be in place as the district is still waiting on components from its suppliers, Boulanger said in an email. CAO Roy Scott said the new technology will offer multiple platforms, as well as speakers and microphones in the ceiling, which will significantly enhance the experience for staff training and seminars.

Council has not been able to provide the public or press in-person or virtual access to its meetings for the past few months as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. However, Scott said the district has been adhering to the province’s criteria for openness and transparency by publishing the minutes following the meetings. Although it doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate the public at this time, reporters will be invited to attend future council meetings, he added.

The Cariboo Regional District, Thompson-Nicola Regional District and City of Williams Lake offers listen-in or virtual access to public board meetings. Clinton council meetings are covered by the HUB online network and posted on its Facebook page.

