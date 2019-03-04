Council cancels cube

Mission council has reversed its decision and decided not to move forward with public art piece

The public art piece known as Tartan has been cancelled.

On Monday night, Mission council reconsidered its previous decision. After statements by the mayor and each councillor, the proposal was voted on again and soundly rejected.

No plans are in place at this time for a new art piece as council chose to wait before deciding how to move forward.

The original vote to approve the piece, designed by artist Imu Chan, created a huge backlash on social media.

The piece – described as a three-dimensional, cube-shaped interpretation of the District of Mission tartan that will be made of coloured Plexiglas with a colour palette and pattern inspired by the district’s tartan – was largely panned online.

As was the cost of $50,300.

The backlash was so intense that Coun. Mark Davies decided to ask council to reconsider.

More information and council comments to come.