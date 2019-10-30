Council briefs: Terrace poultry farm eyes expansion

Highlights from the council meeting Monday, Oct. 28.

Daybreak Farms expansion

Council approved the first and second reading of zoning use changes for Daybreak Farms, an egg producer located on the Bench, to allow them to grow their operations in the future.

Daybreak Farms operations currently includes three chicken barns, a grading station and two storage buildings. The producer is planning to increase the number of chickens from 40,000 to 60,000. Other plans include a renovation of an existing barn, conversion of another into a storage facility, and the addition of an outside free range area for the chickens, along with a new barn and feed mill.

The property at 4423 Eby Street is currently zoned as AR2 – Rural, however the zoning classification of the property has changed over time. The current zoning bylaw adopted in 2014 permits poultry or livestock farms only on AR1 lands. Daybreak Farms operations remain non-conforming, and therefore unable to expand.

City staff will meet with Daybreak Farms for a commitment the farm will relocate the feed mill following council’s approval on the recommendation. The farm was initially located on the east side of Eby Street (4418 Eby St.), moving their operations in the mid 1970s to their present location. Most of the original facility has been removed, with the exception of the feed mill which is still in operation.

Dating back to the 1990s, there was some conflict between the farm’s operations and nearby residents around odour and flies from the farm. Between 2006 and 2012, the City of Terrace along with the BC Farm Industry Review Board and the Ministry of Environment pursued joint enforcement action to clean up operational practices. Daybreak Farms did take the requested steps to clean up their operations. Knowing their previous history, Daybreak Farms also invited nearby residences to discuss their operations and future plans in August.

Notices for a public hearing will be circulated.

New cannabis store

Council passed a resolution in support of QUAUNTUM 1 Cannabis Corp.’s application for a new cannabis store at 4746 Lakelse Ave. in a vacant space right beside Subway.

The Vancouver-based corporation is proposing to open the retail space which is on the north side of Lakelse Avenue between Eby Street and Sparks Street. Adjacent properties include the Skeena Mall, and McDonald’s, the Husky gas bar and some residential properties to the north.

City staff say the impact on the community is expected to be negligible. Provincial regulators require the licensee and employees to take reasonable measures to prevent disturbances in the vicinity of the store.

Owners and tenants of all properties located within 100 metres were notified by mail. There were no comments from residents and no concerns were raised in response to the application.

New subdivision

Council approved a first and second readings of an official community plan (OCP) bylaw amendment, and a zoning bylaw amendment, to allow for a future residential subdivision south of Halliwell Avenue.

The request was submitted by Nexus Innovation Inc. for the property at 5013 Halliwell Ave. The zoning amendment would change the AR2-Rural to A2- Semi-detached residential, while the amendment to the OCP would bring the property within the urban containment boundary, meaning it can be served by the city’s sewer systems.

There are 50-units being proposed on the 3.95-acre lot, smaller lots in comparison to Cory Drive and Wirtl subdivisions. It was previously the site of a residential group home, but has not been occupied for several years.

A date will be set for a public hearing.

Skeena Bar wants to stay open later

The Skeena Bar on Greig Avenue is taking another step forward to amend their liquor license to stay open later. Instead of closing at midnight or 1 a.m. depending upon the day of the week, the bar now aims to stay open until 1 a.m. on Thursday, and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Owners and tenants of all properties located within 50 metres of the bar have been notified, and the application was sent to RCMP for comment. There were no submissions made to the notice. A public hearing was held on Monday. Following this, city staff will bring back a resolution to council.

Regional District directors keep their positions

Councillors Sean Bujtas and James Cordeiro will be keeping their positions as regional district directors on behalf of the city. Coun. Lynne Christiansen and Mayor Carol Leclerc were nominated as alternate directors.

Update on Good Neighbour Bylaw

Sighting increased calls surrounding violence and neighbourhood disturbances, Coun. Lynne Christiansen asked for an update on Coun. James Cordeiro’s proposed Good Neighbour Bylaw introduced earlier this year.

Heather Avison, city chief administrative officer, said the city is working through all four motions included in the proposal.

“We were waiting to put through the budget pieces, which is still pending, and the remainder would follow after that,” Avison says.

Christiansen asked if the city can’t cover the cost associated with some of the motions, the city could still consolidate relevant existing bylaws into the Good Neighbour Bylaw, and establish a court watch group. David Block, city planner, also mentioned the city will be back to having one bylaw officer as a part-time position ends this week.

Adoptions

Council adopted amendments to the city’s ticket information and utilization bylaw, along with the planning fees amendment and changes to the city’s tax exemption bylaw.

