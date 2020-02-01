COUNCIL BRIEFS: Grants, letters of support, award nominations, agreements

During the Tuesday, Jan. 29 regular meeting city council approved several grant applications

The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club hopes to purchase a new timing clock for the West Fraser Pool facility in the Cariboo Memorial Complex. At its meeting Tuesday, city council agreed to write a letter of support for the Blue Fins Swim Club’s application to Northern Initiative Development Trust. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UBCM Emergency Support Services

Council approved the City’s application to the UBCM Emergency Support Services grant for training or equipment that will enhance the City’s ability to provide aid during emergency situations.

Northern Development Initiative Trust Economic Diversification Infrastructure Grant

Council approved the City’s application to the NDIT Economic Diversification Infrastructure grant for further external upgrades to the Williams Lake Regional Airport in line with the project completed in 2019.

Active Transportation Grant

Council approved the City’s application to the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant to establish a trail link between the newly constructed RC Cotton Trail and the River Valley Recreation Trail.

This project will help finalize the link from Scout Island to the Fraser River.

Blue Fins Swim Club grant application supported

Council agreed to write a letter of support for the Blue Fins Swim Club’s application to Northern Initiative Development Trust for funds toward a new timing clock in the West Fraser Pool facility in the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Council also encouraged the community to consider nominating exceptional teachers, administrators and support staff for the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, 2020.

Winners receive $3,000 taxable bursaries for professional learning and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Nominations can be made through the https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/teach/excellence-in-education.

Heritage Week

Council approved proclaiming Feb. 17 to 23, 2020 as Heritage Week in Williams Lake at the request of Heritage BC.

Appointment of Acting Corporate Officer

Council received information from an in-camera report that Rena Schill has been appointed as acting corporate officer for the City on an interim basis, pending the return of the director of legislative services.

Joint Use Facilities Agreement

Council approved renewing the joint use agreement between the City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District, District of 100 Mile House, School District 27 and Thompson Rivers University- Williams Lake Campus for an another three-year term effective, Jan. 1, 2020.

In a report to council, Graeme Don, manager of recreation services noted the agreement allows access to each other’s facilities to offer programs and services that would otherwise not be possible.

“The proposed agreement was drafted by a large committee of representatives from each organization and is being brought forward to each organization for ratification following this process.”

