Council briefs: Beginner mountain bike trails proposed

Terrace City Council briefs from the meeting on May 27, 2019. Some of the key discussions are summarized below:

Mountain biking trails proposed

Recognizing the need for easier trails for new riders to build their skills, the Terrace Off-Road Cycling Association (TORCA) unveiled plans for more beginner routes by the courthouse.

The HuB Bike Park project aims to provide family and youth mountain biking opportunities within the city by developing three kilometres of progressive trails and a skills development area.

This would include the rehabilitation of two existing trails running from Olson Ave. down to Walsh Ave, and a new 600-metre trail from Olson to Walsh, connecting to the Flathead Trail. A pump track, or circuit of rollers and banked turns, would be built near the end of Olson so brand new riders can practice before heading out to the trails.

The project would cost $126,000 in total with an expected completion date by summer 2020.

The city agreed to write a letter of support and referred back to staff to see how they could become partners.

Skeena Salmon Art Festival moves forward

The Skeena Salmon Art Festival is getting ready to launch their second year in Terrace with a few upcoming public art initiatives.

Festival organizer Dave Gordon has a long list of projects for this year, including murals, sculptures, downtown banners and an art show. Some of the stand-outs include a 20-foot high totem pole and six carved cedar salmon for the new roundabout at Hwy 16 and 37, a mural at the Terrace Airport, and student-crafted artwork.

Gordon asked council to consider additional funding for future projects and their support. The city received the report for information but noted their endorsement of the festival.

Last year the festival showcased 90 pieces of part from 60 artists.

Climate change emergency

Thornhill resident Martin Holzbauer asked council to consider declaring a climate “state of emergency” for Terrace.

Other municipalities, including Powell River, Richmond, Nanaimo and Vancouver have done so, and Holzbauer says the rapid progression of Canada’s changing climate calls for more immediate action. He cited a recent federal government report that found Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.

Councillor Jessica McCallum-Miller asked if Holzbauer had any suggestions for greener initiatives the city could take, and Holzbauer says public awareness would be a good step.

Council amended a motion to refer the report back to staff and instead received it for information.

Terrace SAR building permit

City council got a glimpse of upcoming work for the new Terrace Search and Rescue building on 4455 Greig Ave.

Council approved development permits so crews could widen the roadway along Greig Ave., install concrete sidewalks on Greig and Clinton St., and establish a gravel surface south of the property.

SAR has been working towards establishing a 9,000 sq. ft. facility to increase and enhance their secure storage space for equipment and vehicles and to have admin office and training space to improve their operations. The building would also be able to serve as a post-disaster emergency operations centre if needed.

Dev. variance permits

Council approved five development variance permits Monday. Randy Baryer of 4619 Hillcrest Ave. was allowed an accessory building in the front yard with an amended minimum interior side yard setback from 1.5 metres to 0.61 metres.

Balbinder Kandola, owner of 4660 Lakelse Ave., was allowed a larger sign for a new barbershop in the Skeena Mall.

Darryl Gillam, owner of 4308 N. Sparks St., will build a storage building for farming equipment with an amended minimum yard setback from 7.5 metres to 2 metres.

Dawn Martin, owner of 4736 Lakelse Ave., was allowed to increase the signage for a new canopy sign for the Lakelse plaza by Mr.Mikes.

Praxair, agent for the property owner of 4751 Hwy 16 W, was approved new accessory storage public to store propane cylinder tanks with amended parcel setbacks.

