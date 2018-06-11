Council at a glance: Speculation tax, parking restrictions on the agenda

District statement of financial information for 2017 also on tonight's agenda

Speculation tax makes an appearance on the Oak Bay council agenda again tonight.

Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen plans to propose council support a motion that the Union of BC Municipalities urge the province to amend the approach in the current proposed Speculation Tax to empower local governments to collect a levy on vacant residential properties and to require local governments that choose toimpose such a levy to invest the revenues in non-market housing.

Council will also consider a traffic control order for signage limiting parking to two hours from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on stretches of Mitchell Street, Granite Street and Foul Bay Road.

Development variance permits are in the queue for 195 Sunny Lane, 3000 Valdez Place and 3125 Uplands Road as previously discussed during committee meetings.

Council is also set to peruse and approve the district Statement Of Financial Information for 2017. The report includes information regarding remuneration paid to Mayor and Council, remuneration paid to employees receiving more than $75,000, and amounts paid to suppliers of goods and/or services to which the municipality paid more than $25,000, and grants paid by the district. The statement will also be included in the annual report.

Find the agenda here. Council starts at 7 p.m. in chambers at municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave.

