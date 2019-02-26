Council asked to award chiller replacement tender for CMRC

Only one tender was received because fatal ammonia leak in Fernie results in many B.C. communities wanting to upgrade facilities

Citing the tragic ammonia leak at the Fernie ice rink in 2017, the director of community services is recommending the chillers be replaced at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

At the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26, city council will be asked to award the chiller replacement tender to DevCon Industrial Service. Ltd. for the bid price of $802,850 before taxes.

“This project not only replaces chillers that are due for replacement soon, but incorporates new technology that will bring down the ammonia charge in the system from approximately 1,800 pounds to under 200 pounds,” noted Geoff Paynton in a report to council.

“It is highly likely that future regulations will determine ice plant staffing levels based on ammonia charge levels, and this will put us in an excellent position in the future.”

In addition to reducing ammonia load (and associated safety concerns) the energy savings of switching to this new system is estimated at 20 to 40 per cent a year.

DevCon was the only tender.

“As this type of project is top of mind for every community in B.C., and even Canada, refrigeration companies who do this type of work are being overwhelmed by RFP and Tender requests,” he said. “In conversations with several of these suppliers they indicated they had enough work for many years and that prices would only climb as a result.”

Recent steel tariffs have also increased prices for this type of equipment, he added.

Paynton said the Cariboo Regional District board approved spending for the project and that $700,000 was approved for it in the 2019 CMRC capital budget. Already $28,000 has gone toward engineering work for for the project, which puts the project over by $130,850.

“We are able to accommodate this additional amount within the existing five-year capital plan budgeted amounts with no change to taxation with one of two options,” Paynton said. “Additional community works funding is available and will be proposed in the final CRD budget to be adopted in March to make up the difference.”

If that option is not possible, Paynton said less essential projects scheduled for 2019 will be deferred.

The project will be fully funded by the CRD contribution to capital projects at the CMRC, however, Paynton said as per the agreement between the City, CMRC and CRD, the project will go through the City’s purchasing process.

The time window for this project to be approved and completed is extremely narrow, Paynton noted, adding there is a very long lead time for ordering the required equipment, and installation can only occur from May to mid-July as this is the only time the ice is out.

