Council approves replacement of overhead heaters at Fire Hall

Port Hardy council has agreed to spend $11,000 on the replacement of two overhead heaters located in the parking bay of Fire Hall #1.

A staff report about the two heaters, written by Lynda Sowerby, Director of Finance, was discussed at a May 13 council meeting.

“The heaters at Hall #1 have been problematic for several years,” noted Sowerby in the report. “Over the past two years, contractors have tried to resolve the problem, ordering and installing many parts, all without any long-term success. The issue has never been resolved, and this winter the heater at Hall #2 quit working altogether.”

According to the staff report, back in February a contractor removed parts from one heater at Hall #1 and installed them in the heater in Hall #2 so that it would be fully operational again.

This, however, caused Hall #1 to operate with only one heater, which is not powerful enough to maintain a satisfactory temperature.

Sowerby added that due to the age of the heaters, “it is now impossible to source parts… the model of heater is no longer available for purchase; therefore, it is necessary to purchase and install two new heaters that can work in tandem to heat hall #1.”

She concluded her analysis of the issue by stating the best option is “to purchase two new heaters for Hall #1, retaining the working heater for replacement parts in case of further issues with the heater at Hall #2.”

Port Hardy council agreed with the assessment, unanimously passing the request to spend $11,000 from the general surplus fund on two new heaters for Fire Hall #1.