Council approves permit for 100-unit residential building in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo city council, at a meeting April 6, unanimously approved issuing a development permit to Denciti Development Corporation for a 108-unit residential building at 6117 Uplands Dr. (Integra Architecture Inc./Denciti Development Corp. image)

A developer is planning to add more than 100 residential units in north Nanaimo along Uplands Drive.

Nanaimo city council, at a meeting April 6, unanimously approved issuing a development permit, with a height variance, to Denciti Development Corporation.

Denciti is proposing a building with 51 one-bedroom units and 57 two-bedroom units on a currently empty lot at 6117 Uplands Dr. between Hammond Bay Road and McRobb Avenue.

Staff recommended that council issue the development permit, including the 1.85-metre variance from 14 metres to 15.85 metres. A staff report noted that although the five-storey building will be situated between two four-storey buildings, it will “appear similar in height” to the Texada building due to the slope of the land.

“In terms of views or impacts, any building which is four storeys or higher already obstructs any views there may be in that area, so the height variance does not further negatively impact views…” said Dale Lindsay, the city’s general manager of community development at the April 6 meeting. “It is both sensitive to the existing buildings and it is reflective of the buildings we see out there at this time.”

Each unit will have a private balcony, and a staff report notes that “ground-level patios with landscaping along Uplands Drive will provide an attractive street presence.”

Access to the property will be from Sentinal Drive and from Uplands Drive. The applicant is proposing a public pedestrian path along the northern property line from Uplands to Sentinal.

