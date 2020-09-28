Council approves new Kelowna General Hospital parking lot

The lot is intended for use by KGH staff to address growing parking need in the area

Interior Health is getting a long-awaited solution to some of its parking issues at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

City council approved the health authority’s permit to build a new parking lot adjacent to the hospital on Monday, Sept. 28.

The lot is intended for use by KGH staff to address growing parking need — and current deficit — in the area.

The parking lot includes five properties, with four parcels under Interior Health Authority ownership and one by the City of Kelowna. The City of Kelowna has granted a five-year lease with two one-year renewals of the city property at 2292 Speer Street.

The lot is a temporary solution, while Interior Health continues work on a long-term plan to provide a parking structure on hospital property.

