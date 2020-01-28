Council approves metal eagle sculpture at Harmony Park

A metal sculpture of an eagle will soon adorne Harmony Park alongside Van Horne Street.

An example of a metal eagle sculpture that artist Ron Demaniuk has created in the past. Photo submitted.

A metal sculpture of an eagle will soon adorne Harmony Park alongside Van Horne Street.

Cranbrook city council voted to approve a design from lcoal artist Ron Demaniuk, after putting out the call for submissions last October.

Demaniuk’s proposal features a raised flying bald eagle, with an outstretched wingspan looking up towards the sky. In his proposal letter, Demaniuk cited the significance of bald eagles to Indigenous Peoples, as well as the eagle’s use in the City of Cranbrook’s official logo.

Demaniuk, a retired steel fabricator, says he has created three similar metal sculptures in years past.

Two other proposals were submitted, both from West Kootenay artists.

The city budgeted $37,500, however, $30,000 was provided through a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, with the requirement that the winning artist be a resident of the Basin region.

Councillor John Hudak offered his approval for Demaniuk’s design, which incorporates Indigenous themes and supports the local arts community.

“His proposed sculpture is well within budget and acknowledging him as our artist of choice fits well within this council’s mandate to support local business wherever we can,” Hudak said.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter