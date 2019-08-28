Council approves making shower fees at Riverside permanent

The showers at the campground now have coin-operated controls and cost a dollar to use

Every camper knows how great a long, hot shower can feel after a few days out in the bush.

However in recent years campers at Riverside Municipal Campground might have gotten a bit too hot and went a bit too long one too many times.

At their August 13 meeting, Smithers council unanimously approved making permanent a trial program that saw the campground charge one dollar for campers wanting to use the shower.

The fee will be added to the Town’s Recreation Fees and Charges Bylaw.

At council, Mayor Taylor Bachrach said a significant increase in bookings over past years at the campground has led to an increase in demand for showers.

Consequently the Town has received a number of complaints from guests running out of hot water at the site.

As a result they implemented the pay-to-use showers earlier this year as a pilot project, which the report to council noted has been generally accepted.

The new coin-operated shower controls cost $1,800 with the money coming from the campground’s operating budget. The report to council noted around half of that amount has already been collected.

“Approximately $900 has been collected from the pay for use showers since the campground opened in May and it’s expected the full cost of the pilot project to be recouped this season,” the report added.

In response to the report, Coun. Casda Thomas asked Roger Smith, director of works and operations, whether or not the pilot project had resulted in less complaints, to which Smith replied it had.

While historically showers had been provided to guests for free, the report noted the increase in demand for hot water meant if fees were not added to the showers there would likely have to be an increase to the hot water supply through electrical upgrades or larger hot water tanks, both which were not feasible options for the Town.

“It’s amazing how even a dollar makes people shorten their [showers],” said Bachrach just prior to the vote.