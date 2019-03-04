Council approves $315,000 makeover for Princeton

Council is committing $315,000 towards a beautification project that will change the look of the Town of Princeton.

The project was approved at Monday’s council meeting, and will include two large gateways on main roads, and a dozen bronze statues at various locations throughout the municipality.

The plan will be paid for through revenues from land sales at the industrial park last year, according to acting CAO Lyle Thomas.

In 2018 BC Green Pharmaceuticals purchased nearly $1 million of property from the municipality.

The statues will reflect a nature theme.

“We’ve spend a lot of time researching,” said Thomas. “From our visitor centre point of view it seems like our natural beauty and wildlife is very relevant and important and we want to celebrate that.”

The project is being led by economic and development coordinator Gary Schatz, and is scheduled for implementation between May 17 and July 1, 2019.

Thomas said the statues and gateways will be “well done, a very high quality. They will be something the community will be proud of.”

The gateways will be constructed on Bridge Street near the Highway 5A and on Vermilion Avenue near Highway 3, and the statues will be placed in the town’s core.

Thomas said the beatification efforts have the potential to make Princeton a destination for travellers.

“I think it’s a positive opportunity to attract people to the downtown,” said councillor Barb Gould. “It’s a good start and I am really excited about it.”

