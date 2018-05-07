Council appoints 15 people to new Community Input Group Task Force

Task force created by Township council to consult with residents and stakeholders

Volunteers representing residents and businesses from the Township of Langley’s various communities have been appointed to the new Community Input Group Task Force (CIGTF).

The task force was created by Township council to consult with Township residents and stakeholders and identify common concerns and priorities which council may include as important components in future budget and resource planning.

READ MORE: New Community Input Group Task Force sparks heated debate from council

The volunteer task force will be made up of 15 appointed community members, one member from the Langley Environmental Partners Society, one chairperson, and the nine members of Council.

Appointed to the Committee by Council were:

· Lilian Cazacu — Aldergrove

· Wayne Crossen — Brookswood-Fernridge

· Harold Whittell — Fort Langley

· Nolan Killeen — Murrayville

· Catherine Grey — Rural Area

· Mitchell Nurse — Walnut Grove

· Jordan Bateman — Willoughby-Willowbrook

· Bruce Heslop — Business – Aldergrove

· Steve Riley — Business – Brookswood-Fernridge

· Gareth Abreo — Business – Fort Langley

· Milt Kruger — Business – Murrayville

· Andrew Silver — Business – Walnut Grove

· Lance Verhoeff — Business – Willowbrook

· Carolyn MacLaren — Recreation and cultural community

· Tamara Jansen — Agricultural community

· Barb Sharp — Chairperson

“Council would like to thank everyone who expressed interest in serving on this Task Force and those who have been appointed,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese, in a press release.

“Our community is lucky to have so many dedicated residents who are eager to get involved and make a difference where they live and work. The Community Input Group Task Force will provide valuable insight and we look forward to receiving their feedback.”

The CIGTF members will attend three meetings over the next few months and will help identify issues, offer input and assist Township council with setting priorities for the future.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter