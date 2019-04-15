Council, Animal Control reminding residents to keep dogs on leash, pick up after them

Kimberley Animal Control Officer has received many complaints about dogs off leash.

Kimberley City Council and Animal Control Officer Kim Tuff are expressing concerns about dog owner etiquette within the City.

Tuff explained in a recent report to Council that she has received many complaints about off leash dogs on the Northstar Rails to Trails.

“Dog owners are required to keep their dogs on leash,” she said in the report.

In the month of March, there were 10 complaints of dogs off leash and in all 10 cases, verbal warnings were issued. There were also six dogs at large; in two cases warnings were issued and in four cases a $75 ticket was issued.

She adds that dog owners leaving excrement on trails and sidewalks continues to be a big problem for everyone.

“The Animal Control Officer would like to remind dog owners to pick up after their dogs and use the waste bins provided around town,” she wrote.

Council discussed the report at a regular meeting on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says that some of the feedback he has received is that the “doggie-do” stations, where bags are provided throughout the City, are too frequently empty. He says that some of them are also vandalized or broken, allowing people to take the entire roll when they do get re-filled.

He pointed out that in most cases, the doggy-do stations work.

“Where those stations are, it’s clean,” he said.

Councillor Kyle Dalum says that all dog owners have a responsibility regardless of the stations set up by the City.

“Accountability is the issue here, that needs to be stepped up,” said Dalum.

Councillor Jason McBain agreed, saying it’s a “cop-out answer” for dog owners to blame the empty doggy-do stations for why they aren’t cleaning up after their dog(s).

Councillor Sandra Roberts also agreed saying, “you have a dog, you need a bag, it’s your responsibility.”

