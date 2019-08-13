Strapped with a 100-do-good-dollars, city Councillor Maxine DeHart rewards helmet-wearers. (Anthony Lewis - Farming Karma)

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma's apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

  • Aug. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Armed with 100-do-good-dollars and a city councillor, Farming Karma took to the streets to give pedestrians free movie tickets.

Kelowna City Councillor Maxine DeHart featured in Farming Karma’s Do Good Show last week, handing out movie tickets to anyone — from Europeans to police officers to little girls — who were wearing a helmet.

“And here’s a duck,” said Anthony Lewis, co-founder of Farming Karma and web series host. “I love ducks.”

If you happened to be riding a bike and thought you could get a movie ticket because you had a hat on; were you right?

“No, that does not count. We are looking for helmets because that is the law,” DeHart said in the video.

David Venn Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

