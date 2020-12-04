Could Cultus Lake’s Teapot Hill become Holiday Hill this Christmas

An anonymous person has decorated a tree and posted a sign encouraging others to do the same on the Teapot Hill Trail, and Bill Wojtun shared the idea on Facebook. (Facebook photo)

An anonymous person is encouraging people to decorate trees on the local trail

Bill Wojtun heads out to Teapot Hill once every couple weeks, looking to get in a good hike.

Forty five minutes up. Forty five minutes down. A bit longer if you stop to look at the teapots, which he likes to do. On his last visit he counted 123 of them, and on a trip this week, Wojtun saw something he hadn’t seen before.

About four minutes up from the parking lot a small tree was decked out in Christmas decor.

“I saw and I said, ‘Hey, that’s a great idea,” he said. “I planned on bringing a teapot or two up next summer, and when that sign showed up, I thought this would be a great local thing to do. So I came home, and shared a couple pictures in a couple Facebook groups I’m in.

“I’m hoping it will catch on. I think this could become an annual event.”

Next to the tree was a sign that said the following:

COVID is here but let’s have some fun, decorate this tree until it’s all done.

Choose your own tree and bring baubles along, Teapot Hill can be Holiday Hill, we just can’t go wrong.

Our trees and our trails will help us smile more, join us this year and bring some decor!

Wojtun checked the sign front and back, but there’s no indication who’s behind this festive effort.

While many consider Teapot Hill to be a whimsical tradition, whoever left the sign is aware that not everyone is a big fan of things being left in the woods.

“Remove items by Jan. 9th or we’ll remove them Jan. 10th. Okay, Parks?” a line at the very bottom states, asking contributors to clean up after Christmas, and asking BC Parks for some leeway.

“Presumably, I think the poster of the sign will come and take this stuff away if it’s not removed by Jan. 9,” Wojtun said. “I think this is artistic. It sparks communication between hikers, and honestly, I would rather see Christmas decorations and teapots than the Starbucks and Tim Hortons cups that people leave up there.

“I’m heading out right now to see if I can find some solar powered lights.”

