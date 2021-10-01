Cougar spotted off KLO Road in Kelowna

A cougar has been spotted near KLO Road and Benvoulin Road, Friday afternoon (Oct. 1).
The cat was spotted at about 1:30 p.m. and possibly came from the Mission Park Greenway.
The animal was described as quite large and appeared to be in good health.
Although the animal did not appear hostile, all human-wildlife conflicts should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline, 1-877-952-RAPP.
