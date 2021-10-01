Cougar spotted off KLO Road in Kelowna

The larger sized cat may have come from the Greenway

A cougar has been spotted near KLO Road and Benvoulin Road, Friday afternoon (Oct. 1).

The cat was spotted at about 1:30 p.m. and possibly came from the Mission Park Greenway.

Cougar spotted in Kelowna. (Nicole Noel/Facebook)

The animal was described as quite large and appeared to be in good health.

Although the animal did not appear hostile, all human-wildlife conflicts should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline, 1-877-952-RAPP.

