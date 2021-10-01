Cougar spotted in Kelowna. (Nicole Noel/Facebook)

Cougar spotted off KLO Road in Kelowna

The larger sized cat may have come from the Greenway

  • Oct. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A cougar has been spotted near KLO Road and Benvoulin Road, Friday afternoon (Oct. 1).

The cat was spotted at about 1:30 p.m. and possibly came from the Mission Park Greenway.

Cougar spotted in Kelowna. (Nicole Noel/Facebook)

The animal was described as quite large and appeared to be in good health.

Although the animal did not appear hostile, all human-wildlife conflicts should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline, 1-877-952-RAPP.

READ MORE: Cougar killing near West Kelowna was legal: BC Conservation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation marks Truth and Reconciliation Day with prayers, drumming
Next story
Sidney buoys public boat launch improvements at Tulista Park

Just Posted