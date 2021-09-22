Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Central Saanich Police Service asking residents to be alert, keep pets indoors

  • Sep. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A cougar sighting near the Saanich Peninsula Hospital prompted a warning from Central Saanich police Tuesday evening.

The department received reports of a cougar near the hospital on Sept. 21 but it wasn’t acting aggressively. Police took to Twitter to ask residents to be alert in the area and keep pets indoors.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

ALSO READ: Two cougar sightings prompt warning from Central Saanich police

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Peninsula News Review

Previous story
Will 12-storey wood buildings come to Maple Ridge?
Next story
North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee divided on 2nd Quesnel pool referendum

Just Posted