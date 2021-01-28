Cougar spotted in Upper Mission

The cat was last seen Wednesday afternoon

Residents in the Mission area of Kelowna are being told to keep their pets indoors and be safe on walks after a cougar was spotted three times on Wednesday.

The cat was spotted on Curlew Drive and Lark Street in the afternoon on Jan. 27.

According to social media reports, the cougar was seen wandering near backyards and by Curlew Park.

The sighting was reported to the BC Conservation Service, however, if the cat is displaying natural behaviour and is not stalking small animals officers will not attend.

Kelowna Capital News