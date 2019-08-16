Cougar spotted in Seabird Island

Residents are asked to report all sightings to conservation

There have been multiple sightings of a cougar in the Fraser Valley this summer. (WildSafe BC photo)

Seabird Island is reminding residents to be wary after a cougar was spotted in the local First Nation.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the band posted on Facebook that a cougar had been seen on Sth’i:tsem Drive behind the Elders Triplex, around the corner from the community’s daycare.

Residents are asked to avoid trails and shortcuts, and to go outside in groups of two or more.

If anyone meets a cougar, it’s recommended they make themselves big and speak loudly.

RELATED: Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Residents can call 1-877-952-7277 to report sightings to conservation.

This isn’t the first time a cougar has been seen in the area.

Cougars have been spotted in Chilliwack in the last month, and a female with two or three cubs was seen on Pipeho:m Road and Sth’i:tsem Drive.

Bears, coyotes and a bobcat have also been seen in the area.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter