Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area

Victoria police have sent out a warning for the public to avoid the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a confirmed cougar sighting.
More information will be shared when it’s available.
If you see the cougar, call 911.
Police are at the Gorge Waterway looking for a cougar after a confirmed sighting near the 100 block of Gorge Road East. @VictoriaNews #yyj #cougarsighting pic.twitter.com/7nnLEcN9hy
— Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) April 26, 2019
Â
