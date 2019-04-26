Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area

Victoria police are asking people to stay away from the area

Police are asking the public to avoid the 100-block along Gorge Road East after a confirmed cougar sighting in the area (Google Maps)

Victoria police have sent out a warning for the public to avoid the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a confirmed cougar sighting.

More information will be shared when it’s available.

If you see the cougar, call 911.

Police are at the Gorge Waterway looking for a cougar after a confirmed sighting near the 100 block of Gorge Road East. @VictoriaNews #yyj #cougarsighting pic.twitter.com/7nnLEcN9hy — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) April 26, 2019

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram