Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area

  • Apr. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police have sent out a warning for the public to avoid the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a confirmed cougar sighting.

More information will be shared when it’s available.

If you see the cougar, call 911.

