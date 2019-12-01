Cougar sighting prompts warning from Saanich police

A cougar spotted in Saanich Sunday morning did not exhibit “concerning behaviour” but police are nonetheless reminding the public to avoid approaching the animal (Black Press Media File)

A cougar spotted in Saanich Sunday morning did not exhibit “concerning behaviour” but police are nonetheless reminding the public to avoid approaching the animal.

“As with all wildlife, do not approach cougars and when outdoors, ensure dogs are leashed and children are supervised,” said a release from Saanich Police.

RELATED: Saanich Police receive another report of a cougar sighting

Police received the sighting at about 7 a.m. in the vicinity of Chatterton Way and Royal Oak Drive, with authorities informing the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com