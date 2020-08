Mountain biker said cougar stared at him and his dog for about a moment

A Williams Lake mountain biker riding with his dog encountered a cougar on Fox Mountain earlier this week that he described as pretty curious.

Randy Mitton was using Fox’s trail near 3 Little Pigs trail when he spied the cougar just off the trail.

The cougar stared Mitton and his dog down for around a minute.

“It is a good reminder to keep your dog and kids closer,” he said.

Williams Lake Tribune